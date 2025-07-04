One dead after reported domestic conflict, house fire in Springfield

One person is dead after a house fire on the 400 block of 36th Street in Springfield Thursday night followed a domestic dispute that turned violent.

According to a release from the Springfield Police Department, just before 10:00 p.m., a woman reported her husband had poured gasoline inside the home, set it on fire, and began firing a gun.

The woman escaped safely, and nearby homes were evacuated as the fire grew and gunshots continued. Eugene Springfield Fire crews waited nearby until it was safe enough to approach, as officers from the Eugene Police Department and Lane County Sheriff's Office used armored vehicles to assist the SPD SWAT team with shielding firefighters from potential harm.

The fire was contained to the single home, and caused limited damage to neighboring properties.

One person was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished. SPD said no rounds were fired by law enforcement during this incident. An investigation is ongoing.