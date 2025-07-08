© 2025 KLCC

Man faces felony charges in assault of Newport protester

KLCC
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:02 AM PDT

The Lincoln County District Attorney said a man has been indicted on multiple felony assault charges for allegedly pushing over a 74-year-old man during a June 7 protest in Newport.

Prosecutors said a video shows Jacob Busch, 41, getting out of his parked car and using his chest to push the older man down.

They said the victim struck the back of his head on a concrete sidewalk and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

An earlier news release from the Newport Police Department said Busch is from Klamath Falls.

He was released pending an August court date.

The Lincoln Chronicle described the event at which the alleged assault occurred as an "anti-Trump" protest.
