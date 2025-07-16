Sheriff notes drop in incidents at 2025 Oregon Country Fair
The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released its report from last weekend’s Oregon Country Fair.
Spokesperson Tim Wallace said there were fewer issues than usual, attributing the decline to safer driving.
The Sheriff’s Office issued just three arrests related to fair events.
In addition, there were three non-fatal overdoses, all of which were outside of the fair boundaries. The report also includes 57 violations with citations, most of which were driving-related.