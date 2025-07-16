© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sheriff notes drop in incidents at 2025 Oregon Country Fair

KLCC
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:55 AM PDT

The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released its report from last weekend’s Oregon Country Fair.

Spokesperson Tim Wallace said there were fewer issues than usual, attributing the decline to safer driving.

The Sheriff’s Office issued just three arrests related to fair events.

In addition, there were three non-fatal overdoses, all of which were outside of the fair boundaries. The report also includes 57 violations with citations, most of which were driving-related.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Country FairLane County Sheriff