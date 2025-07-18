© 2025 KLCC

LRAPA taking public comment for proposed e-commerce facility

KLCC
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:05 PM PDT

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency is taking public comment on a proposed new “e-commerce” facility near the Eugene airport.

Application documents for the massive proposed building do not specify who will use it, but the Eugene Weekly reports the complex appears to be intended for an Amazon distribution center.

LRAPA’s public comment period runs through next Tuesday, July 22.

The agency is involved because the proposed facility would generate so much vehicular traffic that it could affect air quality.
News Briefs LRAPAAmazon