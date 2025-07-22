Deschutes County Sheriff releases names of two people who died in the rapids at Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff has released the names of two people who died when they were swept up in the rapids while floating at Dillon Falls on Saturday.

Amanda Lloyd of Rockwall, Texas, and Lindsay Bashan of Parkland, Florida died in the incident. There is still one person missing and search operations are still active.

The Sheriff says three other people jumped from their tubes and made it to shore while the other three were swept away. The group had been floating on inner tubes tied together on the Deschutes River.

The Sheriff's office notes that the Dillon Falls area is an extremely dangerous section of the river marked by a dramatic 15-foot drop and is classified as a Class 5 rapid.

The name of the final missing tuber has not yet been released. The Sheriff's office says they'll release the name once they're located and next of kin have been notified.

The identities of the three survivors are being withheld out of respect for their privacy.

