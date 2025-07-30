Kiara Romero rises to No. 1 in World Amateur Golf, a first for Oregon

University of Oregon women's golf standout Kiara Romero reached a historic milestone Wednesday, taking over the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The reigning Big Ten Golfer of the Year becomes the first Duck to achieve the top ranking.

Romero spent much of the past year ranked number 3. She took the top spot after the two former top-ranked players turned professional.

Romero, a rising Junior, is a two-time first-team All-American. She posted multiple records during her sophomore year, including lowest scoring average (69.91) and most birdies in a season (138). She won individual titles in both the 2024 Big Ten Championship and the NCAA Gold Canyon Regional, and led Oregon to a second consecutive NCAA match play semifinal appearance.

She is joined in the world top 50 by teammates Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (No. 18) and Karen Tsuru (No. 47).

