Overnight brush fire on Gillespie Butte quickly contained by ESF crews

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a brush fire on Gillespie Butte in Eugene early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, ESF said just after 2:30 this morning they received a report from a driver on I-105 who spotted a smoke column and what looked like orange lines on the hillside.

Arriving firefighters found a 1-acre area burning.

The fire was contained without any damage to nearby homes.

ESF said the fire was slowed by cool night time air and high humidity, and noted that would likely not have been the case in the middle of the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

