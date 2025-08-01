Crews battle 50-acre wildfire near downtown Roseburg

Fire officials said Friday that crews have the upper hand on a 50-acre wildfire that burned a portion of Mount Nebo. The hillside is just outside Roseburg city limits, but is adjacent to a residential and business district, as well as Interstate 5. One southbound lane of the highway was closed Thursday evening, but has since re-opened.

A press release from the Roseburg Fire Department said there is currently no threat to structures, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation. They said smoke may continue to be visible in the area in the coming days as the fire burns itself out.

Fire officials said an aerial attack on the blaze had to be paused Thursday evening due to "unauthorized use of drones within the active fire zone."

Power was also shut down in the immediate area to help crews safely battle the fire, but officials said power was restored around 7:30 Friday morning.