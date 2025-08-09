Forest Service officials urge Oregonians to be vigilant with wildfire safety

The threat of wildfires in Western and Central Oregon remains high, and increased temperatures are expected to further dry out fuels in the coming days.

Oregon’s national forest managers urge residents to pay serious attention to fire precautions.

Escaped debris from campfires and burn piles is the number one cause of non-natural wildfires in the state, and flares from equipment use on dry vegetation is number two, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Fire danger levels on all Oregon national forests are High to Extreme, with the exception of the Siuslaw National Forest.

The National Interagency Fire Center said, nationwide, more than 90 percent of wildfires this year have been caused by humans.

