Back-to-back grass fires contained in Springfield Sunday

KLCC
Published August 11, 2025 at 6:25 AM PDT
Crews from Eugene Springfield Fire quickly contained a grass fire in Springfield on Sunday Aug. 10, 2025
Eugene Springfield Fire
Crews from Eugene Springfield Fire quickly contained a grass fire in Springfield on Sunday Aug. 10, 2025

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to two grass fires in Springfield Sunday.

The first fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. on Deadman Ferry Road near Riverbend Hospital. Crews arrived to find fast-moving flames in dense vegetation. Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry helped ESF crews stop the progress of the fire, which burned about ¾ of an acre. The cause is under investigation.

Around 5:30 PM, another fire was reported near Grenada Mobile Home Park on Daisy Street.

Firefighters contained the flames to a shed and surrounding grass in a ditch area behind a fence.

This fire is also under investigation.
