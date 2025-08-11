Fire crews put out brush fire in West Eugene Monday

Firefighters this Monday afternoon got a brush fire under control in the Willow Creek area of West Eugene.

The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m..

Fueled by dry temperatures, dense vegetation and a moderate wind the fire burned about 3 1/2 acres on the south side of Willow Creek with three spot fires on the north side.

Eugene Springfield Fire Crews crews were supported by Oregon Department of Forestry and Eugene Police for traffic and drone support.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

