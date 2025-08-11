© 2025 KLCC

Fire crews put out brush fire in West Eugene Monday

KLCC
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:44 PM PDT
Fire crews were on the scene of a brush fire in the Willow Creek Area in West Eugene Monday afternoon. The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.
Provided by Eugene Springfield Fire
Firefighters this Monday afternoon got a brush fire under control in the Willow Creek area of West Eugene.

The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m..

Fueled by dry temperatures, dense vegetation and a moderate wind the fire burned about 3 1/2 acres on the south side of Willow Creek with three spot fires on the north side.

Eugene Springfield Fire Crews crews were supported by Oregon Department of Forestry and Eugene Police for traffic and drone support.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
