Authorities seek elderly Cottage Grove man missing since August 8

Authorities are searching for an elderly Cottage Grove man who's been missing since Friday.

The Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue is searching the area near the home of 80-year-old Herbert Elroy Stout on Raisor Road. Stout may have walked away or hitchhiked.

The Sheriff's office is asking residents in areas on Raisor, London, Weyerhaeuser, Cottage Grove Reservoir Road and South 6th Street to check their security cameras if they have them.

They're looking for any video recordings of Stout on August 8th.

Stout is described as a white male adult, about 5 foot -6, and about 135 pounds. He has gray hair in a shoulder-length ponytail, blue eyes, and a white beard. Stout suffers from dementia and a seizure disorder.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141.

