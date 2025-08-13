Eugene Police Department stepping up DUII enforcement through Labor Day

The Eugene Police Department will have extra patrols on the streets through September 1.

EPD says the overtime enforcement is supported by an Oregon Impact DUII Grant. Additional officers will identify, stop, and process impaired drivers during this high-visibility period.

The department noted some ways to stay safe: Before drinking, choose a non-drinking designated driver, or call a ride service if you've been drinking. If you're serving alcohol at your home, be sure all guests leave with a sober driver. And always wear a seat belt.

Those who observe dangerous or potentially impaired driving are encouraged to call 911.

