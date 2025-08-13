© 2025 KLCC

Oregon gas prices remain steady, with some unknowns ahead

KLCC
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT

Gas prices moved just a penny or two across the country and in the state this week. AAA reported the Oregon average rose one cent to $3.99 per gallon, while the national average dropped two cents to $3.14.

In Eugene / Springfield, the average price is $3.91, and in Bend it’s $3.84. About half of Oregon’s counties have prices at or above $4.00 per gallon.

AAA noted the steady summer rates may be affected if supplies are impacted by hurricane season, and late this week, markets may respond to the U.S. / Russia talks about the war in Ukraine.
