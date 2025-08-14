© 2025 KLCC

Lebanon Fire District honors retiring Battalion Chief

KLCC
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

A fire chief in Lebanon is retiring after nearly four decades of service.

Battalion Chief Ken Savage began as an intern with the Lebanon Fire District in 1987. He held many roles over time, including full-time firefighter and interim Division Chief of Training.

In a press release, Savage said he’s proud having been part of positive changes in the fire district. He held leadership roles throughout the construction of a new fire station, from voter approval in 2019 to completion in 2024.
