OHA issues recreational use advisory for Odell Lake

KLCC
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:49 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a recreational use advisory for Odell Lake because of a cyanotoxin related to algal blooms. Odell Lake is in the Cascade Mountains near Willamette Pass.

People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the reservoir where blooms are present, as the major route of exposure is ingestion of water.

Toxins are not absorbed through the skin. But, those with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash.

OHA encourages people to visit Odell Lake and enjoy activities other than swimming or power boating.

Exposure to cyanotoxins can be serious and cause a range of symptoms in humans and animals.
News Briefs