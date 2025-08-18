Lane County Deeds & Records office moving back to Public Service Building

Lane County’s Deeds & Records Office is relocating from the Elections Office at 10th and Lincoln back to the County’s Public Service Building at 8th and Oak. The move takes effect Thursday, August 21.

The last day of service at the current location will be Tuesday, August 19. Services will be unavailable on Wednesday, August 20, during the transition.

In a news release, Lane County Operations Director Lorren Blythe stated that “Moving our Deeds and Records services to the Public Service Building will help us provide better access to our real property recording and other non-election services offered by the County Clerk’s Office.”

Returning services include real property recording, marriage licenses and ceremonies, domestic partnership declarations, the Property Value Appeals Board, and the public research library.

Office hours will remain Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Elections Office will stay at 275 W. 10th Avenue in Eugene.