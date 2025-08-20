© 2025 KLCC

Eugene Bicyclist struck by driver on August 8 has died

KLCC
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM PDT

A bicyclist who was severely injured after being hit by a car near East 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street on Aug. 8 has died.

The Eugene Police Department reported Elizabeth Cardenas Figueroa, 21, passed away Monday.

Cardenas Figueroa sustained a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones, police said, and had been in the hospital since the accident.

According to a Go Fund Me page created for her, Figueroa was a University of Oregon student from Mexico who had hoped to become a lawyer.
