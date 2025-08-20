Umpqua Community College begins construction on new welcome center, medical training hub

Umpqua Community College began construction of its new Welcome Center and Medical Careers Hub last week.

The $21.5 million dollar facility’s first floor will be a one-stop-shop for prospective and incoming students. The second floor will have training facilities, simulation labs and other medical technology.

Construction began on August 14 with the demolition of the Del Blanchard Administration Building.

“This is so much more than a building project —it’s a commitment to student success and to meeting critical workforce needs in Douglas County,” UCC President, Dr. Rachel Pokrandt said in a news release. “When completed, the Welcome Center and Medical Careers Hub will open doors—literally and figuratively—for generations to come.”

Construction is expected to continue through the end of next year with a grand-opening in early 2027.

The project is funded with federal dollars as well as state, local donations and grants.