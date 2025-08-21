Illegal dog breeding operation uncovered in Roseburg; 17 dogs rescued

A major illegal dog breeding operation was uncovered this week following an animal cruelty report that led to the rescue of 17 dogs from a Roseburg home.

On Monday, Roseburg Police officers responded to a report of two dogs attacking a puppy at a residence on SE Stephens Street. The puppy was taken for care, and the homeowner, Edward Andrew Whitely, 66, was arrested for animal neglect.

A search warrant executed the next day led to the seizure of 16 more dogs, firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other evidence. Whitely now faces multiple charges, including 17 counts of animal neglect, unlawful possession of firearms, and city ordinance violations.