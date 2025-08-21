© 2025 KLCC

Kayaker drowns in McKenzie River Tuesday

KLCC
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:30 AM PDT

A kayaker who capsized on the McKenzie River Tuesday has died.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, marine patrol deputies and McKenzie Fire personnel responded to a call that two people were in the water near Dearborn Island Road.

Firefighter quickly rescued the pair from the water. One of the kayakers, Gregory Dale Gipson, 66, of Eugene, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Both kayakers were wearing lifejackets, according to the sheriffs office.
News Briefs McKenzie Riverboating