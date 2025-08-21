Road work means detours around Sixth and High in Eugene

The Sixth Avenue off-ramp from Coburg Road in Eugene is closed today and will be closed for the next few weeks. The city says to expect travel delays and detours on High Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue as well.

Crews are working to increase the capacity of the wastewater system. That’s to accommodate development in the riverfront area downtown.

Several hundred new apartments have been built and more development is expected in the coming years.

This first phase is expected to be completed by August 29th. Work will pause over the weekend.