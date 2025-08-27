© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Police seeking public help in search for missing woman

KLCC
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:37 AM PDT
Abigail Austin
Eugene Police Department
Abigail Austin

The Eugene Police Department is seeking public help in the search for a woman who went missing Monday.

The police identify the woman as Abigail Austin, and say she’s white and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has shaved brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Police say Austin has severe cognitive impairment, mental conditions, and is endangered.

Residents can contact the EPD non-emergency line at 541-682-5111 with any information, and reference case # 25-13814.
Tags
News Briefs missing personEugene Police Department