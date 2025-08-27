Recreational use advisory issued for Ochoco Lake & Lake Simtustus

The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use health advisories for two lakes in Central Oregon: Ochoco Lake in Crook County and Lake Simtustus in Jefferson County.

The advisories are in place because of the presence of cyanotoxins caused by an algal bloom.

OHA says to avoid swimming and high-speed water activities like water skiing or power boating in areas where blooms are present.

The major route of infection is by drinking the water.

Activities like fishing, camping, canoeing and kayaking are encouraged for people who visit the lakes.

