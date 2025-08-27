Springfield Police respond to domestic violence report

Springfield Police responded to a report of a domestic assault Tuesday morning at a residence off Thurston Road. Police say the report came from a neighbor, after a woman was assaulted by her husband and came to their residence. The victim heard a gunshot from inside her house as she fled.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department arrived at the scene. They were assisted by the Eugene Police Department and Lane County Sheriff's office. A police drone team secured the perimeter and before officers checked the interior of the house.

Police say the assault suspect suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

