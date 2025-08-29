Air quality advisory in effect for parts of central Oregon due to Emigrant Fire

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for southern Deschutes and Klamath Counties because of smoke from the Emigrant Fire.

DEQ encourages residents to stay indoors, avoid outdoor activities, and use purifying air filters to stay protected from high smoke levels.

The advisory is expected to last until Tuesday morning. Residents can monitor weather conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog for any updates.

The Emigrant Fire is burning in rural Lane and Douglas Counties, and is not currently threatening any populated areas.

As of Friday morning, the fire was mapped at 16,372 acres with 0% containment.