Eugene Police ask public to be vigilant after recent burglaries
Eugene Police say they're investigating recent burglaries of residences that may be connected and targeted at the Asian community.
According to EPD, the first case was earlier last month in the Laurel Hill area. Two more burglaries were reported last Thursday in the North River Road area.
EPD did not release details. It is urging residents to be vigilant to report suspicious activity.
EPD Community Engagement Team offers these additional prevention tips:
- Lock all windows and doors. Use deadbolts on doors that have them
- Install surveillance cameras that will notify you in real time of criminal activity
- Use timers on TVs and lights while away
- Close blinds when away from home and leave exterior lights on at night
- Make the home appear occupied when away or arrange to have someone stay at your house while gone
- Arrange mutual aid with your neighbors, keeping an eye on each other’s properties while you are gone
- Also, schedule vacation house checks while gone. https://www.eugene-or.gov/Search?searchPhrase=Home%20Vacation%20Check%20Application&pageNumber=1&perPage=10&departmentId=-1
- Don’t store large amounts of cash at home. Some criminals have been known to work together and steal large safes. If you have a safe, ensure it is mounted properly and securely
- Be aware of suspicious persons or vehicles around your neighborhood or at your place of business
- Schedule a free Home Vacation Check while away
- Schedule a Home Safety Assessment with the Eugene Police Department’s Community Engagement Team – Use the Eugene Police Community Engagement Team webpage, type in your address in the widget tool to find your specialist. https://www.eugene-or.gov/944/Community-Engagement-Team