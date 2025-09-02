© 2025 KLCC

Bend construction project will partially close section of Franklin Avenue

KLCC
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:24 AM PDT

A construction project in Bend will close one direction of traffic on a major street starting Sept. 2.

The improvements on Franklin Avenue between Fourth and Eighth streets are meant to increase safety by adding crosswalks and replacing sidewalks.

Franklin Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic until work is complete on one side of the street, then the westbound lanes will be closed.

City officials said detours will be in place, and drivers should plan for extra travel time.
News Briefs City of BendRoad closure