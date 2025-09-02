Knife-wielding man arrested outside bank in Eugene

On Saturday night (8/30), traffic was shut down for a time on West 11th and Willamette in Eugene while police negotiated with a knife-wielding man who was inside a fence around Chase Bank.

Eugene Police describe in a press release how they spent hours trying to convince the man to get off a large box within the fenced area. He claimed people were after him and he'd climbed up to escape.

The next day, the man was still there and refused to leave. After many attempts, police went inside the bank and got up on the drive-through roof with the man. He was told he was under arrest and police say he surrendered the knife and was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

