Crews responded to two west Eugene business fires Tuesday night

KLCC
Published September 3, 2025 at 6:18 AM PDT
Eugene Springfield Fire

Eugene Springfield Fire crews were busy Tuesday night with fires at two businesses in West Eugene.

Just before 10:00 p.m., crews were called to Coastal Farm & Ranch on 6th avenue where a large fire was burning pellets of wood shavings.

It took crews about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Less than an hour after the Coastal fire was reported, crews were called to a structure fire at a business in the 1300 block of Bailey Hill Road. Responding crews found a fire that had been controlled with the building's sprinklers.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.
News Briefs Eugene Springfield FireEugene