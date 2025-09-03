Drivers advised to be careful as students return to school

Several organizations are advising drivers to drive safely as K-12 students begin their school year.

The Eugene Police and the Eugene and Bethel School Districts are asking drivers to be cautious when approaching school zones and residential areas.

This year, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit will be in school zones during pick-up and drop-off hours and Eugene Patrol officers are encouraged to use their free time to patrol these areas.

Neighborhoods near schools and drivers should expect an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

