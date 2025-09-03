Marks Creek Fire near Prineville grows to 2,000 acres

A fast-growing wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Ochoco National Forest has now burned at least 2,000 acres.

The Marks Creek Fire, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville, was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fast-growing wildfire prompted Crook County officials to issue multiple evacuation notices for areas surrounding the fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, as crews work to establish and strengthen control lines.

The U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management as well as the Oregon Department of Forestry, which has land impacted by the fire, are among the several agencies responding to the Marks Creek Fire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect limited visibility due to the wildfire’s smoke and to prepare for potential delays. ODOT has flaggers in place on Highway 26 and is asking drivers to check traffic conditions on its website before traveling in the area.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Carey Foster Hall inside the Crook County Fairgrounds, at 590 SE Lynn Blvd., in Prineville.

The fire may have been caused by lightning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.