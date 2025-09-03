Young cougar deemed a threat to human safety killed by authorities outside Corvallis

Authorities in Benton County say a cougar was euthanized Monday afternoon just outside the city limits of Northwest Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's office says in a news release that the animal had killed livestock and was deemed a threat to human safety.

The juvenile male cougar had killed a goat the night before and is believed to have come back to continue feeding on it, according to the Sheriff's office.

Deputies say the cougar had been spotted in multiple backyards and showed no fear of people.

Officials believe this is one of the cougars that has been seen on cameras within Corvallis city limits, but not the adult cougar that has been reported most frequently.

Under Oregon law (ORS 498.166), cougars that pose a threat to human safety may be killed.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says euthanasia is always a last resort, carried out only after careful consideration of circumstances.