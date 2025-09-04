Man drowns in Willamette River after getting caught in underwater branches

A 67-year-old man died after falling off his inner tube in the Willamette River in Springfield over Labor Day weekend.

Lane County Sheriff's Office says at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday, they responded to reports of Luke John Poulin of Eugene not resurfacing after falling off his inner tube near Clearwater Landing.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews found Poulin underwater and attempted life-saving measures, but he was deceased.

Poulin was wearing a life jacket, but officials say he was caught in branches under the surface of the water.