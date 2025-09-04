Marks Creek Fire near Prineville downgraded to 1,500 acres

An infrared flight conducted Wednesday night shows the Marks Creek Fire in the Ochoco National Forest has burned about 1,500 acres.

Officials said fire activity was moderate overnight and that crews were able to hold control lines. As of Thursday morning, the fire was still 0% contained and more than 80 people were under Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders.

The Marks Creek Fire, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville, prompted Crook County officials to issue multiple evacuation notices for areas surrounding the fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, as crews work to establish and strengthen control lines.

The U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management as well as the Oregon Department of Forestry, which has land impacted by the fire, are among the several agencies responding to the Marks Creek Fire.

“Central and Eastern Oregon have had a very active fire season so far,” Brian Pew, ODF’s Eastern Oregon area director, said in a press release. “ODF works with federal and local government partners daily to provide coordinated protection for Oregon’s forests.”

Forecasters say conditions will remain hot and dry Thursday with southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect limited visibility due to the wildfire’s smoke and to prepare for potential delays. ODOT has flaggers in place on Highway 26 and is asking drivers to check traffic conditions on its website before traveling in the area.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Carey Foster Hall inside the Crook County Fairgrounds, at 590 SE Lynn Blvd., in Prineville.

The fire may have been caused by lightning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.