Roadwork will close intersection of 6th & High in Eugene starting Sunday

Starting Sunday, Sept. 7, the intersection of High Street and Sixth Avenue in Eugene will be closed for road work. This will also affect the Sixth Avenue off-ramp from Coburg Road and the Hilyard-to-Sixth connection from Franklin Boulevard.

Detours are in place. Work is expected to be finished by Sept. 12.

The City of Eugene is increasing the capacity of the wastewater system to accommodate development in the downtown riverfront area.

The city says with several hundred new apartments recently built and more expected in the coming years, the wastewater system near the river in downtown Eugene requires upsizing.

The city says crews will be working around the clock to complete the work and re-open the intersection as quickly as possible.

