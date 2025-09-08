Fire on Spencer Butte not expected to spread much, say fire officials

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a fire on Spencer Butte shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Reports of a blaze came in shortly after a series of thunderstorms moved through the Eugene area, and officials said they suspect the fire was sparked by lightning. Smoke from the fire is visible from much of south Eugene.

"We are not expecting the fire to spread much thanks to the rainfall and cooler weather," Eugene Springfield Fire said in a press release issued around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The agency said a helicopter has been ordered to help with the response.

Eugene Police are asking people to avoid Ridgeline Trail in the area.