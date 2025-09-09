5.8 quake detected 102 miles off Oregon Coast; no tsunami threat expected

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck more than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage.

The quake struck southwest of Port Orford just after 9 p.m. at a depth of about 8.6 miles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there’s no tsunami threat expected along the coast.

At least four aftershocks followed the quake, with magnitudes between 3.1 and 4.9.

According to the USGS aftershock forecast for the coming week in the area, there’s a less than 1% chance of aftershocks larger than magnitude 5.

“There will likely be smaller aftershocks within the next week, with up to 2 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks,” the forecast reads. “Magnitude 3 and higher aftershocks are large enough to be felt nearby. The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but a large aftershock can temporarily increase the number of aftershocks.”

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it using the USGS "Did you feel it?" tool. As of 8 a.m Tuesday, around 20 people had reported feeling the ground shake.