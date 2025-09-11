© 2025 KLCC

Eugene police seek tips in embezzlement case involving local sports leagues

KLCC
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:15 PM PDT

Eugene Police arrested a 38-year-old Springfield man yesterday [Wednesday] for embezzling an estimated $50,000 dollars from a youth football league in the Bethel area.

Ean Douglas Lynum was the treasurer of the league and his arrest came after an investigation into the theft of its entire fund balance.

Police are seeking public tips to find out if there are other cases that have not been reported as Lynum has been involved in other sports programs.

Anyone who has additional information for this case is asked to contact Detective Chris White, 541.682.5376, or Cwhite@eugene-or.gov.
News Briefs