Health officials say a bat in Deschutes County tested positive for rabies

A bat in Deschutes County has tested positive for rabies.

The county's public health department says a cat caught the bat last week.

Rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through a bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Rabies can be prevented with a post-exposure vaccine, officials say the best way to prevent rabies is to avoid it.

They advise not making physical contact with bats. Also, don't hand-feed stray animals and wildlife. Also, its advised to vaccinate pets against rabies.

You can find more information about rabies at these links: Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

