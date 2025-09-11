Health officials say a bat in Deschutes County tested positive for rabies
A bat in Deschutes County has tested positive for rabies.
The county's public health department says a cat caught the bat last week.
Rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through a bite or scratch of an infected animal.
Rabies can be prevented with a post-exposure vaccine, officials say the best way to prevent rabies is to avoid it.
They advise not making physical contact with bats. Also, don't hand-feed stray animals and wildlife. Also, its advised to vaccinate pets against rabies.
You can find more information about rabies at these links: Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.