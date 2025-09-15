© 2025 KLCC

Fire officials to host community meeting on Foley Ridge Fire progress

KLCC
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:25 AM PDT

Fire managers on the Foley Ridge Fire will hold a community meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at McKenzie High School.

The latest update shows crews are making progress on the 414-acre fire, using aviation support, heavy equipment, and hand crews to build containment lines.

Officials say structure protection work has been completed around the White Branch Youth Camp, and additional efforts continue along key forest roads.

As part of suppression operations, Highway 242 is reduced to one lane with a pilot car escort between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and check TripCheck.com for updates.

For fire closure information, visit the Willamette National Forest Alerts page, or the incident website on InciWeb.
