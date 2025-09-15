'One-stop-shop' for people in need in Corvallis Tuesday

The annual Corvallis Area Resource Event is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking area of the Corvallis-Benton Public Library.

Over 40 local service providers will be present offering a resource “one-stop shop” to people in need. Free lunch will be provided to the first 100 attendees.

Public transportation to the event is available through the Corvallis Transit System, Benton Area Transit, Coast to Valley Express and the 99 Express with stops in Adair Village, Philomath and Blodgett.

More information is available at CorvallisOregon.gov/CARE and on social media.

