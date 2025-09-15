Roadwork affects I-5 this week near Eugene, Highway 242 still impacted by fire

This week, Oregon Department of Transportation crews are doing overnight work on I-5 north of Beltline at milepost 196 in Eugene. One lane will be closed each night from 10pm to 6pm, through Thursday. Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert in work zones.

East of Eugene, travelers on Highway 242, also known as the Old McKenzie Highway, may experience extended delays as crews are working on a wildfire in the area. A pilot car is leading traffic from milepost 55 to 62.

