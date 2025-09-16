© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg man arrested for illegal dumping

KLCC
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:45 PM PDT

A Roseburg man has been arrested for illegal dumping.

The arrest of 80-year-old Kenneth Myers comes after an investigation of dumping in the 2000-block of Roberts Mountain Road.

Myers was arrested last Thursday at his home. He was booked in the Douglas County Jail and later released. Myers faces a number of charges including Offensive Littering.

It's not the first complaint of illegal dumping in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about illegal dumping to call (541) 440-4471. Tips and reports can remain anonymous if desired.
