Three found dead, one hospitalized in suspected drug overdose at Roseburg RV park

Three people were found dead and a fourth hospitalized Sunday morning in a suspected drug overdose at Shady Point RV Park, just south of Roseburg.

According to a news release from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, at around 11:00 a.m. on September 14, a Roseburg police officer and Douglas County sheriff’s deputy entered an RV after becoming concerned for the occupants’ safety during an unrelated investigation. Inside, they found three people deceased and one woman in medical distress.

The survivor, 55-year-old Shawna Renee Walker of Roseburg, was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

The deceased were identified as Paul James Mohlsick, 46, Kimberly Noel McCabe, 55, and Bryan Charles Jarvis, 41 — all of Roseburg.

Detectives believe fentanyl and methamphetamine use caused the overdoses. Drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and a significant quantity of both substances were recovered. Authorities believe the group had recently traveled north, possibly out of state, to obtain the drugs.

Officials say there’s no evidence the substances were distributed locally. The investigation is ongoing.