Eugene, Roseburg, and more set new heat records in unseasonably warm September weather

Published September 17, 2025 at 10:58 AM PDT

New high temperature records for September 16 were set in several Oregon cities Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Eugene topped out at 93 degrees, surpassing the high of 91 that was set in 1994. In Roseburg, the high of 96 broke the 2008 record of 93 degrees.

In Salem, thermometers registered 93 degrees which was also the high for that date in 1994 and in 1929.

On the coast, Astoria reached 89 degrees, besting the high of 85 that was set in 1994.

The NWS shows a return to seasonal normal temperatures across the region Wednesday. Eugene, Springfield and Corvallis will see highs right around 80. Roseburg will top out in the mid 80s, while coastal communities will reach the upper 60s.

Forecasters say a system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring a more noticeable cool-down and higher rain chances towards the weekend.
News Briefs