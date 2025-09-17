Gas prices spike in the Pacific Northwest amid pipeline outage, refinery maintenance

Gas prices in Oregon and Washington have spiked sharply this week, with Oregon’s average jumping 15 cents to $4.29 per gallon—the state’s highest price since May. Washington saw an even larger increase, with prices climbing 16.5 cents, the biggest weekly jump in the nation.

The sharp rise is being blamed on a recent outage of the Olympic Pipeline, which supplies fuel from Washington refineries to Portland, along with both planned and unplanned maintenance at refineries in Washington and California.

The pipeline, out of service since around September 2, has reportedly resumed operations.

Nationally, gas prices remain relatively stable, with the average for regular dipping slightly to $3.19 per gallon.