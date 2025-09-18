Bicyclist dies after being hit on Jasper Road

A 33-year old male bicyclist died after being hit by one or more vehicles in the 4200 block of Jasper Road last Friday.

Springfield Police responded to a report of the crash last Friday night at 9:21 pm.

The cyclist was down and unresponsive in the roadway, according to SPD.

Medics took him to Riverbend hospital but he did not survive.

Initial investigations found the cyclist may have been struck by more than one vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.