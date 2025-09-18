Closure this weekend of Highway 101 south of Bandon

On the south Oregon coast, Highway 101 will be closed from this Friday night at 9:00 p.m. until late Sunday night six miles south of Bandon.

The closure allows the Oregon Department of Transportation and its contractor to replace a failing culvert at Bearhead Mountain Lane.

There are no alternate routes for vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians.

ODOT recommends that those traveling between Coos Bay and Crescent City, California, take Highway 42 to I-5 and then US 199 back to the coast.

ODOT cautions against drivers taking Forest Roads or other routes through the mountains and back country.

Those roads may not be paved or maintained. Some are closed because of fire activity.

Once the road reopens, there will still be delays as work continues.

For the latest road conditions, visit Tripcheck.com.

