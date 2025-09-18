EWEB’s General Manager announces plans to retire

Frank Lawson, who has served as CEO and General Manager of the Eugene Water & Electric Board for more than a decade has announced his retirement.

Lawson says he’ll remain in his position until Spring of 2026.

EWEB, Oregon’s largest customer-owned electric utility, says it has launched a nationwide search for Lawson’s successor.

Lawson started at EWEB in 2010 and was chosen as general manager in 2016. He announced his plans to retire at a public meeting last month.