© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EWEB’s General Manager announces plans to retire

KLCC
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:36 PM PDT
Frank Lawson

Frank Lawson, who has served as CEO and General Manager of the Eugene Water & Electric Board for more than a decade has announced his retirement.

Lawson says he’ll remain in his position until Spring of 2026.

EWEB, Oregon’s largest customer-owned electric utility, says it has launched a nationwide search for Lawson’s successor.

Lawson started at EWEB in 2010 and was chosen as general manager in 2016. He announced his plans to retire at a public meeting last month.
News Briefs